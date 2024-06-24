From Germany: Club ‘willing to sell’ Manchester City’s top transfer target in major u-turn

Manchester City transfer target Joshua Kimmich could be sold by Bayern Munich this summer in a significant shift in the stance of the Bundesliga club.

The 29-year-old is currently representing Germany at a home European Championship, with Kimmich having featured in all three group stage matches for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who qualified for the last-16 prior to Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Frankfurt.

The German midfielder has played in 46 competitive matches for club and country so far this season, having featured across four competitions for Bayern Munich, including the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

Kimmich was directly involved in eight goals in 28 Bundesliga showings during the recent campaign, and registered three direct goal involvements in 12 Champions League appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The midfielder is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025, and has emerged as a top midfield transfer target for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola bids to bolster his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign in August.

Kimmich, who has been at Bayern Munich since 2015, could offer respite to Rodri and occupy a more advanced midfield position, with the Blues’ current defensive midfielder having revealed concerns surrounding burnout and fatigue during the past season.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career in the Bundesliga to date, playing for VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig prior to moving to the Allianz Arena.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in signing the German international according to Florian Plettenberg, with Bayern Munich having recently softened their stance around a sale.

The journalist reports that the Bundesliga giants are ‘willing to sell’ Kimmich this summer, with the midfielder unlikely to sign a new deal beyond 2025 and ‘ready’ to enter the final 12-months of his current contract.

‘Concrete talks’ are reportedly set to take place after the European Championship, although a departure from Bayern Munich either this summer or next summer is an ‘increasingly likely’ scenario, according to Plettenberg.

Kimmich also remains without an agent, something which could further complicate a transfer exit.

Manchester City could be involved in major business with Bayern Munich this summer, with both Bernardo Silva and Sergio Gomez having reportedly emerged as targets for Vincent Kompany.