Germany claim late win in final tune-up match ahead of home Euro 2024
dpa
·3 min read
Germany claimed a late 2-1 win against Greece on Friday in their final tune-up match ahead of the Euro 2024 on home soil, which starts in a week.
The Greeks took the lead with Giorgos Masouras in the 34th minute, before Kai Havertz equalized in the 56th.
Not much happened in the second half until Benjamin Henrichs' powerful strike hit the woodwork in the 83rd before substitute Pascal Gross struck a beautiful effort to give Germany the win in the 89th.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann still has some work to do, but the victory was important to start the home tournament next week in good spirits, especially after a goalless draw with Ukraine on Monday.
Nagelsmann started the game with his preferred line up for the Euros. Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos returned to the starting formation after they missed the Ukraine match following their Champions League triumph.
Substitute Leroy Sané also made his national team comeback after missing the past three games due to a suspension. He has also been suffering from pubic bone issues, but was still included in Nagelsmann's final squad for the Euros.
Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, however, was dropped from the group.
Germany start the Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14 in Munich. The hosts also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to go all the way to the final in Berlin on July 14.
