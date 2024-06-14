Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan on Scotland: “I expect a very uncomfortable game”

Speaking at Germany’s pre-match press conference (via @iMiaSanMia) ahead of their EURO 2024 opener against Scotland this evening, captain Ilkay Gundogan has given his thoughts on their opponent.

On Scotland, Gundogan said: “I expect a very uncomfortable game, I know many of their players from the Premier League. It’s an experienced team. They will be unpleasant to play against. We must not underestimate the Scots. I have respect for them, but if we reach our limits, I think we have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow.”

Since replacing Hansi Flick as head coach, Julian Nagelsmann has stuck by Gundogan as Germany’s captain, on his role as captain, the midfielder said: “It’s a huge privilege not only to lead the team onto the pitch as captain but also to play with my teammates in my country. You don’t get such a chance very often. I was at the fan festivals as a youngster in 2006. To now be part of this team and to represent the German people is an honour. We want to make them proud”

Despite poor performances, Gundogan is expected to start for Germany against Scotland alongside Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, behind the striker that is expected to be Kai Havertz.

In every major tournament since 2016, Germany has failed to meet their high standards being eliminated at the group stages in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as scraping through the round group stages of EURO 2020 before being eliminated in the round of 16. On the mood heading into this tournament, Gundogan said: “It helped us that the coach assigned clear roles. After the negative experiences of the past tournaments, everyone knows what is at stake and what they have to do. That gives us a certain sense of security. The results in the test matches speak for the good morale and atmosphere in the team”

Germany kicks off their Euros this evening against Scotland in Munich before playing Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday before rounding off their group stages in Frankfurt against Switzerland.

GGFN | Jack Meenan