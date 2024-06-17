Germany captain Gündogan trains without issue after ankle injury

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan in action during a training session for the team, ahead of their Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan was able to take part in team training on Monday without any noticeable problems following his ankle injury in the Euro 2024 opener last Friday.

He also took part in passing drills in the presence of the media and is therefore expected to play the second group stage game against Hungary on Wednesday in Stuttgart.

All other 25 players were also available for the session at Germany's headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

Gündogan was fouled in the area by Ryan Porteous in the 42nd minute. While Germany were awarded a penalty, the Scot received a red card. Gündogan needed medical treatment but was able to continue playing as Germany cruised to a 5-1 win.

At the end of the game, he left the pitch with an ice pack around his right ankle.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has one more training session in Bavaria's Herzogenaurach on Tuesday morning before the Hungary game. The team will then travel to Stuttgart.

A win against Hungary will secure the Germans a place in the round of 16 in advance, provided Switzerland do not lose to Scotland in the other Group A game.

Germany's Thomas Mueller (2nd R) in action during a training session for the team, ahead of their Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa