Germany have drafted in Emre Can to replace Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic two days before their Euro 2024 opener against Scotland.

Pavlovic, 20, is ruled out with tonsillitis having only made his national debut on 3 June during a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

But he missed Friday's 2-1 win against Greece and has been forced to withdraw from the squad. Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, now of Borussia Dortmund, has replaced him.

