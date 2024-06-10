From Germany: Bundesliga goalkeeper ‘rules out’ replacing Manchester City star this summer

Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer has rejected the opportunity to move to Manchester City this summer in favour of remaining at the Bundesliga club.

The 28-year-old is one of the goalkeeper’s to have been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, as Manchester City and Pep Guardiola continue to face uncertainty surrounding the future of Ederson.

The Brazilian, who has been at Manchester City since a £35 million move to Benfica in 2017, has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia following the conclusion of the recent 2023/24 campaign.

Ederson has made 332 appearances for Manchester City and won 17 trophies during his time in east Manchester to date, but has faced growing competition from second-choice Stefan Ortega throughout the recent season, with the German having featured 20 times for the Sky Blues.

Ortega has also recently committed his future to Manchester City, signing a one-year contract extension until 2026 last week, as the 31-year-old overcame a series of previous hurdles during fresh negotiations.

Manchester City executives and Ederson are also set for crunch talks, with the potential for the 30-year-old to also agree a new contract despite interest from at least two Saudi Arabian clubs.

Etihad executives have started planning for the possible exit of Ederson in the coming months however, with scouts looking at a number of goalkeepers including Michael Zetterer and Mike Maignan.

Zetterer, who made 27 appearances for Werder Bremen this term, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 37 goals, had been identified as a new second-choice goalkeeper for Manchester City, according to reports from Germany.

However, the 28-year-old has personally already ‘ruled out’ a move to the Premier League according to a Sport BILD report relayed by Sport Witness, with a move to Manchester City now considered ‘unlikely’ this summer.

Zetterer is reportedly keen to remain at Werder Bremen, where the German is contracted until 2027.