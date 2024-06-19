Germany beat Hungary to qualify for Euro 2024 last 16

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring Germany's second goal - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and book their spot in the European Championship knockout stage.

Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal that was furiously protested against by Hungary. İlkay Gündoğan had set that up and the Germany captain got on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

The 21-year-old Musiala had netted Germany’s second goal in the 5-1 opening victory over Scotland on Friday. Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland on Saturday and now face an uphill challenge to advance.

Hungary play Scotland in the final Group A match on Sunday, when Julian Nagelsmann’s team takes on Switzerland.

07:25 PM BST

Musiala a happy man

07:23 PM BST

Into the last-16

07:20 PM BST

Man-of-the-match is...

Ilkay Gundogan

07:17 PM BST

Over in Cologne

The other game in Group A tonight sees Scotland take on Switzerland. Steve Clarke’s side are looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Germany in their opening match and you can follow all the action live here.

07:16 PM BST

Despair for Hungary

Hungary have now suffered back-to-back defeats - Lee Smith/Reuters

Hungary were unlucky this afternoon - Lluis Gene/Getty Images

07:14 PM BST

Germany celebrate

Germany are through to the last-16 with one group-stage game remaining - Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan registered a goal and assist today - Alex Caparros/Getty Images

07:01 PM BST

Goal and assist today for Gundogan

06:59 PM BST

Two goals already in the tournament for Musiala

06:53 PM BST

Full-time

That is it in Stuttgart and Germany make it two wins from two. Hungary will wonder how they did not score. Germany are through to the knockout stages with a game remaining.

06:50 PM BST

90 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

There is a scramble inside the Germany box and Hungary come very close to getting a goal back. Neuer does not deal with Szoboszlai’s ball into the box and Kimmich is forced into a great goal-line clearance.

Hungary are then appealing for a penalty but they are waved away.

There are three added minutes.

Germany lucky - Heiko Becker/Reuters

06:48 PM BST

89 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Sane is sent through in the right-hand channel of the box but his effort is deflected behind for a corner.

06:46 PM BST

87 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Kimmich sends in a cross from the left and finds the head of Fullkrug, whose header goes wide.

Double Hungary change:

OFF Varga, Sallai

ON Gazdag, Csoboth

06:43 PM BST

84 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Germany change:

OFF Gundogan

ON Undav

A standing ovation from the Germany fans from Ilkay Gundogan and a big warm hug from Nagelsmann and pat on the back for his captain. He’s been outstanding.

06:42 PM BST

83 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

How have Hungary not scored today? Szoboszlai sends in another inviting delivery and it comes off Can, who was under pressure from Adam, and loops over the bar.

06:41 PM BST

80 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Fuhrich cuts in from the left-hand side of the box but his effort is way off target. He would want that one again.

06:36 PM BST

77 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Sane lines up a free-kick from just inside 30 yards but it flies over the bar. That would be more apt on a rugby field than a football pitch.

06:35 PM BST

76 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Double Hungary change:

OFF Kerkez, Bolla

ON Z Nagy, Adam

06:34 PM BST

75 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Sane is the latest to shoot, firing a powerful shot with his right foot and Gulacsi once again is called into action to his left to deny Sane.

06:33 PM BST

74 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Kimmich shoots from the edge of the box but Gulacsi gets across to his left to make the save.

06:31 PM BST

72 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Double Germany change:

ON Can, Fuhrich

OFF Andrich, Musiala

06:28 PM BST

69 mins: Germany 2 Hungary 0

Germany are not far off making it 3-0. Kimmich fires it across from the right-hand side of the box and Musiala nearly gets his head on the end of it, but it fizzes just by him.

06:27 PM BST

GOAL! Gundogan doubles Germany’s lead

Poor Hungary but that is a goal of high quality. Germany ping it around and it is worked out to the left to Mittelstadt. He finds Gundogan with a pin-point cross and, first time, Gundogan slides it into the far corner. 2-0 and is that game over? Hungary have a mountain to climb but that they can count themselves a little lucky.

Ilkay Gundogan doubles Germany's advantage - Nick Potts/PA

06:23 PM BST

65 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary cannot take advantage though and the opportunity is gone.

06:23 PM BST

64 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary have a corner as Mittelstädt is forced to put it behind under pressure.

Beforehand Hungary are now making a change of their own:

OFF Nagy

ON Kleinheisler

06:21 PM BST

62 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Musiala cuts onto his right foot from just outside the box but he cannot keep his effort down and it goes over the bar.

06:19 PM BST

60 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary should be level. Sallai does brilliantly down the left and sends in a terrific cross. Varga gets up to meet it but his header goes just over the bar. He should have found the back of the net.

Barnabas Varga (pictured) should have brought Hungary level - Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

06:17 PM BST

57 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Germany double change:

ON Fullkrug, Sane

OFF Wirtz, Havertz

Wirtz off, Sane on - Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

06:14 PM BST

55 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Gundogan is played into the right-hand channel of the box. He cuts onto his left and then chops onto his right. His cross is parried away by Gulacsi to the edge of the box, where Kroos hits it. His deflected strike is saved well by Gulacsi to his left.

Gundogan is superb at those line breaking runs. It’s difficult to control those midfielders who make incisive runs from the second line and the Barcelona midfielder has such an excellent sense of space and can time those little ghosting darts to perfection. Hungary have had trouble with it and it looks a route to a second goal for Germany.

06:08 PM BST

49 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Kerkez sends in a cross from the left and it comes off Kimmich and behind for an Hungary corner. Szoboszlai sends it into a dangerous area but it is flicked away but it has been decided it came off an Hungary head so Germany will have the throw-in.

06:06 PM BST

47 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Rudiger goes from distance and Orban sticks out a leg, which loops over his own bar and behind for a corner. Kroos’ delivery is sent in but Hungary clear their lines.

Look who is in the stands? Mr. Becker - Leonhard Simon/Reuters

06:04 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Stuttgart.

05:59 PM BST

HT verdict

Germany have monopolised possession and their supporters at the opposite end of the stadium momentarily thought Jamal Musiala had doubled their advantage with his second goal late in the first half but his shot after fine, patient build-up play involving Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz hit the side netting. Kroos is dictating the play and inching Hungary back but Marco Rossi’s side are a threat and might have scored but for Manuel Neuer. Julian Nagelsmann had warned about Hungary’s threat from set-pieces and that has been abundantly clear. Liverpool’s Szoboszlai has impressed throughout. The second goal is going to be crucial.

05:56 PM BST

Szoboszlai so unlucky not to score

Dominik Szoboszlai had a strong first half for Hungary - Tobias Schwarz/Getty Images

05:55 PM BST

Musiala the difference at the break

Musiala got his second of the tournament - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

05:48 PM BST

Half-time

There is the whistle and Germany lead at the break but Hungary will feel very hard done by that they are behind.

05:47 PM BST

45+1 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary have a late free-kick in this first half. Szoboszlai whips it in and the header is flicked on. Neuer makes a great save but it comes out to Sallai, who heads into the net. But the offside flag is up and the goal is quickly ruled out. What a delivery that was from Szoboszlai. Hungary could easily have had at least one goal in this first half.

05:45 PM BST

45 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

There will be two added minutes at the end of this first half.

05:45 PM BST

44 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Musiala nearly gets his second of the game. He fires from the edge of the box and his effort hits the side netting. It looked like it had gone in but it had not. That would have been a sublime finish from Musiala had it gone in.

05:43 PM BST

43 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

It was that uncharacteristic mistake from Manuel Neuer when he fumbled Vinicius Jr’s shot that allowed Joselu to grab an 88th minute equaliser for Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich last month - before the former Stoke man went on to win it for the Spanish giants moments later. Neuer had been excellent in the game up until that point and he has again been underlining his quality here. He had to be alert in the opening seconds when a sloppy backpass from Joshua Kimmich was almost capitalised on by Roland Sallai until Neuer’s speedy intervention. And then the Germany goalkeeper was mobbed by Kimmich and Jonathan Tah after plucking Dominik Szboszlai’s free-kick out of the top corner before clawing the rebound out of the way with an outstretched foot. Germany lead but Hungary look dangerous.

05:41 PM BST

41 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Germany now have their sixth corner of the match already and we are not at half-time yet. Kroos steps up to take and although Varga wins the header for Hungary, he gets it all wrong and it nearly nestles into the far corner. Another corner from the other side which Kroos will take again. Hungary manage to get the header right this time.

05:38 PM BST

38 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Not long after Germany have another corner as Mittelstadt’s cross is headed behind by Bolla.

Kroos takes an inswinger which Hungary clear to the edge of the box. Kimmich keeps it alive and stands up a cross to the far post but nothing comes of it.

05:36 PM BST

36 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Germany have a corner as a cross comes off the head of Kerkez last. It is whipped in but Hungary are able to clear their lines.

05:30 PM BST

28 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary come close to an equaliser again and it is the Liverpool man Szoboszlai again. The ball is sent in from the left into the path of Szoboszlai, whose first touch is sensational on the edge of the box. With his second he gets his shot away but Tah steps in with a crucial block.

Dominik Szoboszlai denied again - Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images

05:27 PM BST

26 mins: Germany 1 Hungary 0

Hungary are so close to an equaliser. They are awarded a free-kick around 25 yards out on the angle and Szoboszlai fires it towards goal. It looks like it is going into the top corner but Neuer pulls off a stunning save to deny him. Somehow Hungary cannot scramble in the rebound. That was a terrific strike from Hungary’s captain.

Manuel Neuer denies Dominik Szoboszlai an equaliser - Leonhard Simon/Reuters

05:25 PM BST

Goal stands

VAR sticks with the on-field decision of goal and Germany may be a little lucky there. Gundogan definitely pushed Orban in the back and, had he not, Gundogan would not have retrieved the ball. It may have been a little soft but you can have sympathy with Hungary.

05:23 PM BST

GOAL! Musiala gives Germany the lead

Germany are ahead and Hungary are calling for a free-kick. Initially Musiala tries to find Gundogan inside the box but he cannot keep control. There is a small nudge in the back on Orban, who goes down. Gundogan nicks the ball back and finds Musiala, whose shot deflects off Fiola and into the roof of the net. VAR is checking for that push by Gundogan on Orban...

Jamal Musiala gets Germany's opener - Thomas Kienzle/Getty Images

05:20 PM BST

19 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

That was so well-worked by Germany and it nearly pays off. Musiala fires it into Havertz on the edge of the box but his first-time pass into Gundogan is just slightly over-hit. That was close to finding Gundogan’s foot and would have been a terrific goal.

05:17 PM BST

17 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Germany have a corner after Musiala’s cross is blocked by Fiola. Hungary clear and break but they end up coming all the way back into their own half.

05:15 PM BST

14 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Chance for Hungary. The ball falls to Sallai at the edge of the box, but his effort is blocked.

05:13 PM BST

12 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Germany come close to taking the lead and it would have been a poor goal for Hungary to concede. The ball is played in behind the Hungary defence but it looks like Orban has it covered. But Havertz outmuscles him and gets a shot away, only to be denied by Gulacsi. Germany have their first corner of the game.

The corner is sent flat to the far post, where Andrich meets it with a volley and his first-time effort is blocked behind for another corner. Hungary manage to clear their lines.

Kai Havertz comes close to giving Germany the lead - Nick Potts/PA

05:07 PM BST

7 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Szoboszlai takes from the other side but Tah wins the header and Germany can clear.

05:06 PM BST

6 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Hungary will have the first corner of the match after it came off Andrich’s head last. Szoboszlai’s whips it in and it is headed out. Hungary keep it alive and the balls falls to Bolla. His first-time strike is deflected behind for another Hungary corner...

05:05 PM BST

4 mins: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Havertz is played into the right-hand channel by Kimmich. He cuts onto his preferred left foot and shoots from the edge of the box. His effort is tame though and it is an easy save for Gulcasi. Germany’s first attempt on goal of the day.

05:01 PM BST

1 min: Germany 0 Hungary 0

Hungary nearly score within 15 seconds of the game starting. Neuer is forced to race off his line to clear the ball away before Sallai got to it inside the Germany box. A nervy moment early on from the host nation.

05:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Stuttgart.

04:54 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Stuttgart and it is time for the national anthems. Hungary’s “Himnusz” followed by Germany’s “Deutschlandlied”.

04:50 PM BST

Carnival atmosphere

There’s been a carnival atmosphere in Stuttgart all afternoon. It was bouncing in the city’s Schlossplatz, where the fan zone is based, and there’s a real sense of expectation and excitement building in the 55,000 capacity MHPArena. The Germany fans are currently singing along to “Sweet Caroline”. Julian Nagelsmann has named an unchanged starting XI from the side that demolished Scotland 5-1 in their opening game in Munich on Friday. The Bayer Leverkusen pair of Jonthan Tah and Robert Andrich are both another booking away from a suspension. Hungary, well they need a response after their opening 3-1 defeat to Switzerland and Germany is a home from home for many of their players. Seven of their starting XI either currently play in the country or have done previously.

04:49 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz.

Substitutes: Raum, Gross, Fullkrug, Fuhrich, Baumann, Muller, Beier, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Sane, Henrichs, ter Stegen, Koch, Can, Undav.

Hungary: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, Adam Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga.

Substitutes: Lang, Balogh, Szalai, Nego, Adam, Dibusz, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Zsolt Nagy, Botka, Szappanos, Csoboth, Horvath, Kata.

04:45 PM BST

Home fans showing their support

04:40 PM BST

Hungary warming up

Can Hungary bounce back from defeat in their opening game? - Mohamed Messara/Shutterstock

Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their first game - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

04:34 PM BST

Germany getting ready

Will Germany make it two wins from two? - Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Germany going through their paces in the warm-ups - Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

04:29 PM BST

Euro predictor

Do you think you can predict how the groups will finish up and who will go all the way and lift the trophy. Well, you can do so with our predictor right here.

04:24 PM BST

Team-by-team guide

If you want to take a deeper dive into Hungary, Germany or any team at Euro 2024, you can take a look at our team-by-team guide from all 24 of the teams competing. From star players to styles of play, we have you covered.

04:18 PM BST

Szobo crucial

If Hungary are going to beat Germany this afternoon, they are going to be relying on their captain Dominik Szoboszlai. He made the move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool last summer and he is Hungary’s talisman. He got the assist for Hungary’s solitary goal against Switzerland.

Liverpool and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is going to be crucial for Hungary today - Chris Ricco/Getty Images

04:15 PM BST

Full team news

04:09 PM BST

Kroos pivotal

In the aftermath of Germany’s dominant win over Scotland in their first game, youngsters like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz were lauded for their performances. Our very own James Ducker though has focused on the importance of Toni Kroos in allowing the young players to flourish.

Toni Kroos played a vital role in Germany's emphatic win over Scotland - Sebastian El-Saqqa/Getty Images

04:02 PM BST

Hungary team news

03:58 PM BST

Germany team news

03:44 PM BST

Match preview

Stuttgart is the stage as the hosts Germany take on Hungary in the second round of group-stage matches. Germany kicked off their home European Championship with an emphatic 5-1 win over Scotland in Munich on the opening night of the tournament. Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men ease past Scotland. Germany’s win was the biggest victory in the opening game at the Euros and they were certainly impressive in their performance.

Hungary’s campaign began with a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in Cologne on Saturday afternoon. Hungary’s hopes will hinge on their captain and Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who provided the assist for their only goal in the defeat to Switzerland. With the four best third-placed teams also qualifying for the knockout stages, every point is vital.

Having won their opening game and with Hungary losing theirs, Germany manager Julian Naglesmann believes the pressure is on Hungary.

Germany are looking to make it two wins from two this afternoon against Hungary - Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“I had put Scotland and Hungary on a very similar level,” Nagelsmann said. “Hungary are under a bit more pressure than we are after the first match. I think they have to be a bit more aggressive than against Switzerland as they could potentially be out of the tournament.”

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has admitted that his side will have to be at their best to beat Germany.

“We’ve paid for these (mistakes) in the first game and tomorrow we are playing Germany which, in my opinion, is the toughest team to play now, but we will do our best. We know on paper the German team is better than us. This should further motivate us, allowing us to give our very best.

“Hopefully we can grasp a point tomorrow and that will allow us, I hope, to qualify for the next round. But this will call for the perfect match. All those playing must give 100 per cent.”

This afternoon’s game will be the fourth encounter between Germany and Hungary at a major tournament. Germany have won only one of their past six matches played on home soil against Hungary.

Team news to follow shortly.

