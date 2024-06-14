Germany 5-1 Scotland: Player ratings as hosts win first game of Euro 2024

Germany began their Euro 2024 campaign on home soil with a 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in Munich.

Friday's curtain raiser proved to be a particularly one-sided affair in the end despite the Tartan Army travelling in their immense numbers and filling a significant portion of the Munich Football Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann's side looked a well-oiled machine and much like the legendary German sides of yesteryear, while the ten-man Scots crumbled and made the hosts' task much easier.

How the game unfolded

Inside the opening ten minutes, Germany took the lead. The hosts worked the ball through Scotland's rigid defensive setup with two direct passes - a switch of play from Toni Kroos to find Joshua Kimmich, and then a cut-back to pick out Florian Wirtz. The forward's first-time drive from the edge of the box was pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Angus Gunn before the ball trickled over the line.

Germany added their second before we even reached the midway point of the first half. Ilkay Gundogan's delightful through ball found Kai Havertz, who cut back inside and found Jamal Musiala, with the Bayern Munich wizard swivelling and firing into the roof of the net.

It seemed to have gone from bad to worse for Scotland soon after when Musiala fell under a double challenge from Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie, resulting in referee Clement Turpin pointing to the penalty spot. However, a VAR review revealed Christie's initial contact on Musiala's right leg came outside the box and a free-kick was awarded instead. Havertz's effort from 20 yards was well held by Gunn.

Just before the break, Germany were this time handed a penalty after a VAR review. Gundogan saw a header pushed aside by Gunn, but when trying to score the rebound, his ankle was caught by a studs-up challenge from Ryan Porteous, who was shown a red card upon review too. Havertz stepped up and slotted home to add the third of the evening.

Germany went in search of a fourth goal after the interval and probably should have found one when a deep Kroos cross was volleyed narrowly over by Wirtz.

The fourth eventually arrived after 68 minutes through substitute Niclas Fullkrug. Musiala fired in a wicked pass to Gundogan just outside the box, and his mis-control allowed Fullkrug to rush onto the ball and thump it into the top corner.

Fullkrug thought he had grabbed his brace shortly after in much scruffier fashion, with Gunn pushing his shot up over himself and past the line, but this was chalked off for offside.

Scotland's sizeable travelling contingent had something to cheer about with three minutes of regulation time remaining when Germany failed to clear a free-kick, and Scott McKenna's header was turned into his own net by Antonio Rudiger.

Emre Can restored Germany's four-goal cushion with essentially the last kick of the game, curling a delicious strike past Gunn to wrap up proceedings.

Germany player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer - 6/10 - A passenger for much of the evening. Germany's dominance was so impressive that it was a bit of a surprise Neuer didn't join in with his trademark runs from goal into midfield.

RB: Joshua Kimmich - 8/10 - Galloped forward down the right as well as into the areas he would usually occupy if starting in midfield. Took advantage of the generous room he was allowed to operate in.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - 6/10 - Completely nullified even the idea of the threat of Adams from the off. A tad unlucky to have scored an own goal late in the game.

CB: Jonathan Tah - 6/10 - Didn't have too much on his plate considering Scotland offered very little and Rudiger was taking care of the main responsibilities.

LB: Maximilian Mittelstadt - 7/10 - Involved plenty in Germany's first-half demolition of the Scots, receiving plenty of instructions from Nagelsmann on the touchline.

CM: Robert Andrich - 6/10 - Booked for a hard challenge on McTominay early doors but recycled possession calmly until his substitution at half-time.

CM: Toni Kroos - 9/10 - Wonderful, majestical. Punished Scotland for not closing him down. A performance that makes you think he should definitely reverse his decision to retire at the end of the tournament.

RW: Jamal Musiala - 10/10 - Wow. If you didn't watch Musiala's all-round performance, find yourself a compilation immediately and enjoy. Popped up all over the place to dribble his way up the pitch and into space. Provided a tangible difference too with a lovely goal. Given a standing ovation upon being substituted.

AM: Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10 - Suited playing in the hole in this system, often bringing the finishing touches to fluid team moves and pulling Scotland too-and-fro with his clever movement.

LW: Florian Wirtz - 9/10 - Scored the first goal of what could be a memorable Euros campaign for Germany. Like Musiala was a pleasure to watch dance past defenders.

CF: Kai Havertz - 8/10 - Continued his recent knack of racking up stats with a deserved goal and assist while leading the line.

Substitutes

SUB: Pascal Gross (46' for Andrich) - 6/10 - Brought into the match with little jeopardy and pressure. Didn't set the world alight but didn't really need to.

SUB: Niclas Fullkrug (63' for Havertz) - 8/10 - Phwoar, what a rocket. Germany will need a classic number nine like him as the tournament progresses.

SUB: Leroy Sane (63' for Wirtz) - 6/10 - Sparingly involved due to Scotland's deeper block to try and prevent their humiliation from getting out of hand.

SUB: Thomas Muller (74' for Musiala) - 6/10

SUB: Emre Can (81' for Kroos) - 8/10

Subs not used: Oliver Baumann (GK), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), David Raum, Chris Fuhrich, Thomas Muller, Maximilian Beier, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Robin Koch, Emre Can, Deniz Undav

Manager

Julian Nagelsmann - 9/10 - Germany's extra edge over their rivals could be their employment of a genuinely top-class coach. Now the youngest manager in Euros history at 36 years and 327 days.

Scotland player ratings (5-4-1)

GK: Angus Gunn - 3/10 - Should have done better to push away Wirtz's opening goal. Made some decent saves afterwards but the damage had already been done.

RB: Anthony Ralston - 3/10 - Afforded Wirtz too much freedom, particularly leading to the opening goal.

CB: Ryan Porteous - 1/10 - Needed to make some sort of challenge to try and impair Gundogan's vision and shot, but was wildly out of control and killed any hope of a comeback with an awful foul that led to a red card and a converted penalty.

CB: Jack Hendry - 4/10 - Had an extremely difficult job given the madness ensuing around him at all sides. Not particularly awful in his own right, at least.

CB: Kieran Tierney - 4/10 - Fortunate that he didn't give away a penalty himself for his late challenge on Musiala.

LB: Andy Robertson - 4/10 - Scotland needed their Champions League-winning captain to step up and provide defensive assurances, but he was guilty of letting Kimmich and Musiala do whatever they pleaded on the right flank.

RM: John McGinn - 4/10 - Fought hard to try and assert his authority but rarely laid a glove on Germany. Started on the right but came infield when Scotland were reduced to ten men.

CM: Scott McTominay - 4/10 - Likewise looked a shell of the player who led Scotland to qualification. His effectiveness was dampened by their inability to break into the final third.

CM: Callum McGregor - 4/10 - Faded out of the game quickly. Bore some resemblance to referee Turpin, which was probably the most interesting thing you could say about the midfielder's evening.

LM: Ryan Christie - 5/10 - The hardest worker on the night. Tried his best to carry the ball upfield and bring others into play. As you can see by the scoreline, that didn't go to plan.

CF: Che Adams - 4/10 - Sacrificed at half-time for another defender. Given a rough ride by the nuisance of Rudiger in his 45 minutes or so on the pitch.

Substitutes

SUB: Grant Hanley (46' for Adams) - 4/10 - Brought a bit more stability at the back upon arrival, but wilted late on.

SUB: Billy Gilmour (67' for McGregor) - 4/10

SUB: Kenny McLean (67' for McGinn) - 4/10

SUB: Scott McKenna (77' for Tierney) - 6/10

SUB: Lawrence Shankland (82' for Christie) - 4/10

Subs not used: Liam Kelly (GK), Zander Clark (GK), Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Morgan, Tommy Conway, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Greg Taylor, James Forrest

Steve Clarke - 4/10 - No one seriously expected Scotland to do much damage, but they made life very easy for a Germany team who took them up on such a welcoming invitation.

Player of the match - Jamal Musiala (Germany)