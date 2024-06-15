Germany 5-1 Scotland: Pick of the stats
Scotland failed to have a single shot on target in a match at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 1992 against the Netherlands. Their goal came via an Antonio Rüdiger own goal.
Scotland suffered their heaviest defeat at a major international tournament since losing 7-0 to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.
Scotland conceded five goals in a match for the first time since a friendly v United States in May 2012 (also 5-1) and first in a competitive match since losing 6-0 to Netherlands in a November 2003 Euro qualifier.
Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous became the second Scottish player sent off at a major tournament, following Craig Burley in the 1998 World Cup against Morocco.
It was the first time there had been a sending off in the opening game of the Euros since 2012, when both Sokratis and Wojciech Szczesny were sent off in the 1-1 draw between Poland and Greece.