Germany 5-1 Scotland: What the manager said

[Reuters]

Scotland manager Steve Clarke tells ITV: "Germany were outstanding and we couldn’t match them.

"The first half ran way from us very quickly, we didn’t give ourselves a foothold.

"Defensively, we weren’t very good and on the ball we weren’t very good so we gave ourselves a difficult night.

"I thought in the second half the ten men were manful, managed to nick goal, we’re disappointed to lose the fifth.

"What we need to do is still in front of us. Now it’s all about reaction so let’s see how they react.

"Four points is the target. I said that from the start. We didn’t get any tonight so it’s still the target from the next two games."