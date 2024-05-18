Germantown's DJ Allen commits to Memphis football after spending spring with Purdue

DJ Allen is staying home — but not before a few detours.

Allen, a defensive end from Germantown High School, originally committed the UCF before flipping to Purdue before signing day. He spent spring practices with the Boilermakers but entered the transfer portal and committed to Memphis in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

He'll have all four years of eligibility remaining. Allen was the No. 9 player in the Commercial Appeal's 2023 Dandy Dozen, the ranking of the best high school prospects in the Memphis area. He was a three-star recruit.

Allen will join Southwind's Kavion Benton as local products entering the Tigers' defensive line room before spring practices.

He had an impressive senior season, totaling 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a team-leading 11 sacks. He helped the Red Devils reach the TSSAA 6A quarterfinals, losing to eventual state champion, Houston, 30-10.

The Tigers wrapped up spring practices with their spring game on April 20. The season opener is set for Aug. 31 against North Alabama at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

