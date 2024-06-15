Germantown football four-star Jamarion Morrow commits to Missouri

Jamarion Morrow has selected Missouri football.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Germantown athlete announced his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, to commit to coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers' 2025 class.

Morrow is the No. 2 recruit in the Memphis area, ranks No. 5 in the state and No. 253 in the country. He is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 9 athlete recruit in the country.

He was dynamic for the Red Devils last season. Offensively, he had 1,212 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He was named to The Commercial Appeal's All-Metro football second team this season.

He helped Germantown to an undefeated regular season and a pair of playoff wins before the Red Devils lost to eventual state champion Houston in the TSSAA Class 6A quarterfinals.

He received a total of 40 offers — 31 from Power Five schools (including Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee), six non-Power Five schools and three from FCS programs.

Austin Chastain is a high school sports writer covering West Tennessee. Reach him by email at achastain@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @ChastainAJ.

Germantown high school football's Jamarion Morrow commits to Missouri