Germantown defensive lineman DJ Allen commits to Purdue football
DJ Allen has announced his verbal commitment.
After decommitting from Central Florida in November, Allen announced Thursday afternoon he was committing to Purdue football. He announced his decision on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. He announced on Dec. 1, his final two schools were Louisville and Purdue.
Home 🚂🖤 @iamcoachgene @Icoach24 @coach_dscates @BoilerFootball @_Elite3 @RileyElite3 pic.twitter.com/5A0AJz3IbV
— DJ Allen (@Thedjallen_) December 7, 2023
Allen, a three-star prospect and No. 44 prospect in Tennessee per 247sports composite, had a productive senior season for Germantown, totaling 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a team-leading 11 sacks. He helped the Red Devils reach the TSSAA 6A quarterfinals, losing to eventual state champion, Houston, 30-10.
He was also named the Region 8-6A defensive player of the year.
Entering the 2023 season, Allen was named to the Commercial Appeal's Dandy Dozen, a compilation of the area's top college football prospects, selected by the newspaper.
Allen announces his verbal commitment a couple of weeks before national signing day on Dec. 20.
Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @wynstonw__.
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DJ Allen, an edge rusher for Germantown, commits to Purdue football