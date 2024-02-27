Germantown Academy names new head football coach

The search for a new head football coach at Germantown Academy ended in the school's back yard as Kyle Donahue, a 2014 graduate and assistant coach for the Patriots, has been named to take over the program.

“I could not be more excited to name Kyle Donahue as GA’s next head football coach,” Germantown Academy athletic director Tim Ginter said in a release from the school Monday afternoon.

“In a search that included many quality candidates, Kyle’s vision for the program proved to both the search committee and players that he is the right person for the job. There is no doubt Kyle will continue to connect with students from the classroom to the football field."

Kyle Donahue, a 2014 Germantown Academy graduate, has been named the school's new head football coach.

Germantown Academy's Donahue youngest head football coach in Inter-Academic League

Donahue, 28, who has spent the past five seasons working with the Patriots’ offense, becomes the youngest head football coach in the Inter-Academic League.

He takes over from Matt Dence, who stepped down last fall after 12 seasons at the helm.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the Germantown Academy football program,” Donahue said. “I want to thank head of school Rich Schellhas and Tim Ginter for this opportunity. GA has such a rich history, and I feel immense gratitude for the opportunity to coach football at my alma mater."

A standout as a player at Germantown Academy

Donahue was a standout wide receiver under Dence, earning second-team all-Inter-Ac League honors as a junior and a first-team selection as a senior and team captain. He graduated from Dickinson College, where he majored in educational studies and was a four-year varsity football letter-winner. Donahue earned his Master’s in Education from Arcadia University in 2020.

He returned to GA as a member of the coaching staff in 2018 and took over as the offensive play-caller and coordinator in 2019. Donahue is also a history teacher at the school.

"I understand the responsibility that comes with leading this program and am ready to hit the ground running," Donahue said.

"I am thankful, both as a player and coach, for all the guidance Matt Dence provided me. I’m honored for the opportunity to build upon his success and am motivated to place my own stamp on this historic program.”

Germantown Academy wide receiver AJ Towsen will be one of the Patriots' top returning players this fall.

Germantown Academy has plenty of experience returning this fall

Donahue inherits a team that went 5-5 last fall and returns 39 letter-winners.

"His ability to inspire, his enthusiasm, and his love for GA and GA football is something that will resonate with both his players and the school community," Ginter said.

"I am excited to see the next era of GA football begin to take shape.”

Big shoes to fill at Germantown Academy

In his 12 seasons, Dence's teams went 67-46-1 with eight winning campaigns. The 67 career victories is the third-most of any coach in school history.

He also compiled five wins on GA/PC Day, giving him the second-most against Penn Charter in school history, behind only legendary former coach Jack Turner, who oversaw the program from 1964-86.

