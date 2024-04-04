Germans a bit more optimistic but majority doesn't expect Euro title

Germans are a little more optimistic about the national team's Euro 2024 title chances after victories in two recent friendlies but a majority doesn't see them lifting the trophy at the home tournament, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Polling firm YouGov said that 6% of 22,739 participants over the past week firmly believe that Julian Nagelsmann's team will lift the trophy on July 14, with another 22% saying that winning the final was rather likely.

At the other end of the spectrum, 32% name the title rather unlikely and 18% for not likely at all. The remaining 21% did not give their opinion.

In the last poll in November only 2% believed that Germany would win the title.

Germany won friendlies against France and the Netherlands last month with good performances, after mainly poor results in past years.