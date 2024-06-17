German Youtuber gets Euro 2024 stadium ban after illegal entry

A fan with a German flag over his shoulder waits at the public viewing in the Dortmund fan zone on Friedensplatz ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland. Bernd Thissen/dpa

A German Youtuber has received a Euro 2024 stadium ban after entering the Munich arena ahead of the tournament opener with a fake accreditation and fake mascot costume.

The ruling body UEFA confirmed an incident around Friday's match, saying three people had illegally gained access to the stadium. It said that criminal proceedings have started, without giving details.

The Youtuber, Marvin Wildhage, who has more than 700,000 followers, posted a video showing him gaining entry and making it pitch-side. He said at the end of the video he was caught and detained.

The Bild paper on Monday quoted German police union chief Rainer Wendt as saying the incident constituted a major security failure.

"That is anything but funny. There are things that simply shouldn't happen and it's not enough to want to stop reporting on them. The police did their job in the stadiums and then handed it over to UEFA. Where so much money is involved, you can expect more professionalism!" Wendt said.

Wildhage had previously also been able to enter a public training session of the German team in Jena, making it pitch-side there as well in a track suit. He was the led into the stands where he was recognized by young fans.