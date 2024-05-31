Advertisement

German World Cup winner Boateng joins Austrian club LASK

dpa
Then Munich's Jerome Boateng in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich at the Black Forest Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

German World Cup winner Jérôme Boateng is joining Linzer ASK from relegated Serie A side Salernitana, the Austrian top flight club said on Friday.

Boateng, 35, has signed a two-year contract until 2026 at LASK who "ame third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

‘It's absolutely amazing and unbelievable that we were able to bring such an internationally sought-after exceptional player to LASK in Jérôme Boateng," club boss Siegmund Gruber said.

Centre back Boateng joined Salernitana in January after several months out of contract following a two-year spell at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon. The 2014 World Cup champion had previously spent a decade at Bayern Munich with trophies including 2013 and 2020 trebles.

LASK and Boateng said that he had agreed on a big pay cut to join them.

"I had several offers, but I made a conscious decision in favour of LASK because I was completely convinced by the sporting path, the idea and the vision of the club. That is much more important to me than the financial factor," Boateng said.