German state leader hopes Orbán speech to keep focus on football

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Marton Monus/dpa

Hungary's right-wing leader Viktor Orbán plans to make a speech on the sidelines of Wednesday's Euro 2024 game against host Germany in Stuttgart, but the head of the state government there says the speech better be about football.

"I expect him to stick to the topic of football and friendship in his speech," said Baden-Württemberg's Premier Winfried Kretschmann on Tuesday. As a member of the Green party, Kretschmann is on the opposite side of the political spectrum as his Hungarian guest.

Kretschmann said the speech should be appropriate to the occasion - the major European football tournament.

"We want to meet people from all over Europe and football creates cohesion," the Green politician said.

Orbán will attend both Hungary's match against Germany on Wednesday, which begins at 6 pm (1600 GMT) and his national team's match against Scotland on June 23. The Hungarian leader, who is set to take over the rotating EU presidency on July 1, will be met by Stuttgart Mayor Frank Nopper on Wednesday afternoon before the game.

Those responsible for security at the matches consider Hungary's two matches against Germany and Scotland high-risk matches.

Germany is hosting the European Championship, which started on June 14 and concludes on July 14.

Three preliminary round matches and one quarter-final are scheduled to take place in Stuttgart.