German star closer to Bayern Munich than Real Madrid move

Real Madrid are not rumoured to be an option for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Los Blancos are monitoring the German international, alongside other Bundesliga targets, as part of a long term strategy.

However, despite previous reports indicating the pair were growing closer to an agreement, that does not appear to be the case.

Wirtz had been linked with a 2025 move to Madrid, to allow for another year of development in Leverkusen, before making the switch to the Spanish capital.

However, German football expert Christian Falk has told Caught Offside that a future transfer move is unlikely due to Wirtz’s preference to play for Bayern Munich.

There is not expected to be any immediate movement in Munich or Leverkusen, but staying in Germany is preferable for Wirtz, as part of his longer term plan.

Current Germany and Bayern Munich players are rumoured to be encouraging him to make the switch, ahead of a move to join the current La Liga champions, if offered to do so.