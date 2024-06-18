German stalwart Mats Hummels linked with shock La Liga move, entourage do not deny rumours

Last week, it was announced that Mats Hummels would be leaving Borussia Dortmund, having failed to agree a new contract with the beaten Champions League finalists from last season. The 35-year-old is determined to continue playing in Europe, and having spent the entirety of his career in Germany, he could be about to land himself a move to Spain.

According to Diario de Mallorca (via Diario AS), Hummels has been strong linked with a move to Mallorca, who will be managed by Jagoba Arrasate from next season onwards. The veteran centre-back has a home in the Balearic city, and he is considered to have a strong affinity with the island.

Hummels’ entourage have not denied the rumours, although they have called them just that: rumours. It suggests that a move could be possible, and given that Hummels was surprisingly not called upon by Germany for Euro 2024, he is free to discuss his future now.

It remains to be seen whether Hummels does end up at Mallorca, but if so, it would be a phenomenal signing for Arrasate’s side. His experience will be invaluable, and as he showed last season, he is still playing at an extremely high level.