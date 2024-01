R.I.P. soccer legend Franz Beckebauer

(Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer was one of the most iconic players to take to a pitch. He led Germany to glory. Later in his career was one of the superstars on the New York Cosmos. Beckenbauer died Sunday at 78.

Franz Beckenbauer

Allsport UK /Allsport

Franz Beckenbauer

Allsport UK /Allsport

Franz Beckenbauer

Allsport UK /Allsport

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(SUSANA GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by STF/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by Barrett/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by -/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Beckenbauer

(SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

