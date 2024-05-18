German soccer champion Bayer Leverkusen becomes the first team to finish a Bundesliga season unbeaten
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
That's more than some of the Aces players' salaries.
Moving Day begins at the PGA Championship.
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose last weekend in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.