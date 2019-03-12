German scores 23 to lead N. Illinois past Ohio 80-61

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) -- Eugene German had 23 points as Northern Illinois topped Ohio 80-61 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Monday night.

German shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Dante Thorpe had 18 points for Northern Illinois (16-16). Lacey James added 14 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Doug Taylor tied a career high with 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (14-17). Jason Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds. Teyvion Kirk had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com