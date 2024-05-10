German runner Benfares charged by prosecutors after doping ban

Germany's Sara Benfares in action during the women's 5000m Round 1, at the Athletics World Championships in USA. German prosecutors have brought criminal charges against track and field athlete Sara Benfares, who has been banned for five years for doping, on suspicion of unauthorized self-doping. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German prosecutors have brought criminal charges against track and field athlete Sara Benfares, who has been banned for five years for doping, on suspicion of unauthorized self-doping.

The public prosecutor's office in Saarbrücken confirmed the news to dpa on Friday.

The German distance runner was banned by the nation's anti-doping agency NADA last month, with the body stating it went beyond the usual four-year sanction because of "aggravating circumstances."

It said that five forbidden substances were detected in three doping tests between last September and January, including the steroids testosterone and clenbuterol, as well as the blood booster EPO.

Her lawyer, Dubravko Mandic, told broadcaster Saarändischer Rundfunk that she was ending her career.

Benfares came 12th over 5,000m at the 2022 European championships and was aiming to compete at this year's Paris Olympics.