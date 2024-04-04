German rider Kämna in 'stable condition' after training crash

German cyclist Lennard Kaemna of Bora-hansgrohe team starts a training session during the winter camp of the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe on Mallorca. Clara Margais/dpa

German cyclist Lennard Kämna is in a stable condition in the intensive care unit of a Tenerife hospital with multiple injuries sustained in a training crash, his team Bora-hansgrohe said on Thursday.

The team said that based on initial findings the driver of an oncoming car turned into Kämna's lane and collided with him on the Spanish island. It said no one else of the training group was hurt.

A statement said that Kämna "is in a stable condition, he is awake, responsive and able to communicate", and that he "suffered numerous injuries.

"He is receiving very good care in the hospital on Tenerife and will be monitored in the intensive care unit over the next few days. Members of his family and the team are with him," Bora-hansgrohe said.

Team manager Ralph Denk said: "We are relieved that Lennard's condition has stabilized after this serious accident and that he is doing well under the circumstances. The whole team feels for him, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.

"From the team side, we will continue to do everything necessary to ensure that he makes a full recovery from this accident. That's all that matters now - anything else can wait."

Kämna was training for next month's Giro d'Italia where he is aiming for a top 10 finish in the overall classification.

He came eighth at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico stage race and has stage wins in the past from all three grand tours, the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.