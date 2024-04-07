German rider Kämna leaves intensive care after training accident

German cyclist Lennard Kaemna of Bora-hansgrohe team starts a training session during the winter camp of the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe on Mallorca. Clara Margais/dpa

German cyclist Lennard Kämna has left the intensive care unit of a Tenerife hospital as his condition is improving after a training crash in mid-week, his Bora-hansgrohe team said on Sunday.

The team revealed that the 27-year-old suffered severe chest trauma, rib fractures and lung contusion when he was hit a car on Wednesday on the Spanish island.

“Lennard has taken a huge step forward. The fact that he can now be transferred to the normal ward is very good news," team manager Ralph Denk said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the medical team on Tenerife and our medical department for their great efforts over the last few days. We wish Lennard continued strength for a speedy recovery.”

Kämna also spoke for the first time since the incident, taking to his Instagram Story to "express my heartfelt gratitude for all the messages and support you've sent my way.

"Your kindness and thoughtfulness have truly meant the world to me during this challenging time. Rest assured, I'm receiving the best possible care and support to aid my recovery. I hope to be back soon."

Kämna was training for next month's Giro d'Italia where he was aiming for a top 10 finish in the overall classification. His participation at the race is very unlikely after the accident.

He came eighth at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico stage race and has stage wins in the past from all three grand tours, the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.