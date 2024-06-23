German rail service benefits as beer goes down a treat with Euro fans

Polish fans arrive at Altona station on a special soccer train during the UEFA EURO 2024. Germany's rail service is benefiting from the thousands of football fans from all over Europe who have travelled to the country to watch Euro 2024 matches and are ordering snacks and drinks on trains as they head from one game to the next. Bodo Marks/dpa

Germany's rail service is benefiting from the thousands of football fans from all over Europe who have travelled to the country to watch Euro 2024 matches and are ordering snacks and drinks on trains as they head from one game to the next.

Beer and sausages in particular are going down a treat, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn which released details of on-board bistro sales during the first week of the European Championships on Sunday.

Thirsty fans drank a total of 44,588 litres of beer between June 14 and 19, doubling the usual sales level, the company said.

Sausages in a roll were also particularly popular, with 7,105 orders, a 63% increase in sales.

Sales also increased of croissants, chilli and vegetarian chilli and focaccia, the company said of the first week of the tournament.

More than 3 million fans travelled on Germany's high speed ICE and IC trains during that time, accompanied by 150,000 members of staff, according to a company statement.

There were repeated disruptions on important routes, the company added, and thanked "all fans for their patience and prudence."

Deutsche Bahn are the official Euro 2024 mobility partner, and alongside the millions of fans, several teams including Switzerland and Romania are also using their services during the tournament.

Hosts Germany, by comparison, are travelling by bus to and from their matches at the month-long tournament in 10 German cities which runs until July 14.