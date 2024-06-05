German president Steinmeier to attend Euro 2024 opening match

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier takes part in a discussion with young people at the Week of the Environment in the park of Schloss Bellevue. Steinmeier will attend the Euro 2024 opening match between hosts Germany and Scotland on June 14 in Munich, the presidential office said on 05 June. Fabian Sommer/dpa

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will attend the Euro 2024 opening match between hosts Germany and Scotland on June 14 in Munich, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Steinmeier visited Julian Nagelsmann's team last week at a training camp in eastern Germany to wish them well, and will now also be present for their first match of the tournament.

Euro 2024 is played in 10 German cities and culminates in the July 14 final in Berlin. Germany's other group stage opponents are Hungary and Switzerland.