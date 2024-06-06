German police warn England fans over ‘10 bombers’ chant: ‘Don’t be a d---’

England fans on the stands during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024

German police have told any England fan thinking of singing ‘10 German Bombers’ at this summer’s European Championship: “Don’t be a d---.”

Three Lions supporters have refused to stop performing the illicit song – which mocks German casualties during the Second World War to the tune of ‘Ten Green Bottles’ – despite facing being banned from the team’s matches if caught doing so.

Footage emerged on Monday of it being sung during England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, compounding fears it could provide a shameful soundtrack to their finals campaign in Germany.

That begins next Sunday against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, the chief of police of which, Peter Both, has admitted his officers would be powerless to take action against supporters merely for singing it.

And the RAF from England… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FkuXLqw7EK — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) June 3, 2024

However, speaking amid the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Both cited a recent “campaign in England” by the Football Supporters’ Association that urged Three Lions fans: “Please don’t be a d---.”

He told Telegraph Sport: “That’s what I would say to them: Don’t be a d---. If they sing a song like this, I can’t change it. It’s not punishable in Germany.

“I hope that all the other peaceful and law-abiding fans say to them, ‘Stop it’.”

He added: “I know, and all people in Germany know, there is a long-lasting sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it’s important for me to say it’s only a sporting one.

“Our countries have been, and remain, allies for over seven decades.”

Both did warn that anyone caught performing a Nazi salute – which is a criminal offence in Germany – would be arrested.

“If we talk about showing the Hitler salute, it’s absolutely unbearable and intolerable,” he said. “We have to tell them it’s punishable and criminal in Germany.”

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club caught performing ‘Ten German Bombers’ have faced being banned from future matches since 2017, when it was sung during the country’s friendly in Germany.

That was despite England manager Gareth Southgate condemning the song beforehand, saying: “It’s unacceptable, completely unacceptable.

“We’ve moved on from those times, or should have moved on from those times. They don’t represent us as a team, the people who do that.”

Gareth Southgate added his voice to the condemnation of the chant - AP Photo/Scott Heppell

The subsequent chanting was denounced by the former chairman of the Bomber Command Association, Malcolm White, a veteran of conflicts in the Falklands, Belize and the former Yugoslavia.

White, who spent half of his Royal Air Force career in Germany, said at the time: “We just don’t need this sort of stuff. I just don’t get it, it’s unhelpful, it’s not right.”

He added: “It’s divisive and it adds nothing to the understanding of the generations that are following us about exactly what went on and why it went on.

“It saddens me deeply and I don’t see why it should be perpetuated, frankly. I don’t know what the culture is that enables some of the folk who turn up to watch football to be acting that way.

“It’s very unhelpful when you get into jingoistic-type comments. Maybe the football audience could be slightly more thoughtful.”

