German police sets situation centre to manage security during Euros

Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks in a press conference during his visit to the International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) for UEFA EURO 2024. The IPCC has the task of collecting, evaluating and controlling all police information relevant to the games of the European Football Championship and thus ensuring the best possible nationwide exchange of police information. Sascha Thelen/dpa

A newly established police centre in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will be used to manage the security situation during the Euro 2024 in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

"The danger is abstractly high and we're taking it seriously so it doesn't become concrete. To this end, all information relating to football and security will be collected and evaluated around the clock in one place," Herbert Reul, the state's interior minister, said during a visit to the International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC) in Neuss on Tuesday.

"Communication and speed are key when dealing with situations. This is the case here. It can't prevent something from happening, but it can minimize it," the politician said.

Reul believes that the security situation, amid conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Palestine, is more tense than at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"Major events such as the Euros can very quickly become the focus of extremists and terrorists," he said, adding that Germany's central location and easy accessibility from many countries are particularly relevant to security.

Over 600 German and foreign officers will work at the IPCC during the Euros and 129 workstations will be available on site.

"Responsibility for the matches remains with the venues, we ensure that the necessary information is available to the emergency services on site," IPCC head Oliver Strudthoff said.

"In this way, we want to create the best possible exchange of information so that we can act in any situation," he added.