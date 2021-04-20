German olympic wrestler trains in old chicken coop
LOCATION: LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN,GERMANY
This old chicken coop has been transformed
into a training ground for a German wrestler
Frank Staebler is determined to win a medal at the Olympics
He renovated the former hen house
after his club was forced to close
NAME: FRANK STAEBLER, WRESTLER
"This is the old henhouse where my grandpa cared for his chickens. Just imagine over here were the boxes for breeding. And if you listen very closely, and sometimes when I'm really down and exhausted I can hear them cackle."
Staebler is a three-times wrestling world champion
He last won Gold in 2018 in Budapest
He exercises up to 10 times per week