German olympic wrestler trains in old chicken coop

LOCATION: LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN,GERMANY

This old chicken coop has been transformed

into a training ground for a German wrestler

Frank Staebler is determined to win a medal at the Olympics

He renovated the former hen house

after his club was forced to close

NAME: FRANK STAEBLER, WRESTLER

"This is the old henhouse where my grandpa cared for his chickens. Just imagine over here were the boxes for breeding. And if you listen very closely, and sometimes when I'm really down and exhausted I can hear them cackle."

Staebler is a three-times wrestling world champion

He last won Gold in 2018 in Budapest

He exercises up to 10 times per week

