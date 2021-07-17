German Olympic soccer team leaves field over alleged racism toward player

Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a training match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday due to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.

Driving the news: "The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted," the German soccer federation said on Twitter.

The game stopped with five minutes remaining and with a score of 1-1, per the federation, the Associated Press reported.

The big picture: Torunarigha, 23-years-old, is the son of former player Ojokojo Torunarigha of Nigeria.

Torunarigha has faced racism before. He was targeted by some Schalke fans in a German Cup game on Feb. 4, 2020, per AP.

