German Olympic gymnastics medallist Scheder ends career

Olympic gymnastics medallist Sophie Scheder of Germany has ended her career at age 27, citing injury problems.

Scheder won the bronze medal on the uneven bars at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also has three silver medals from the European Games and World University Games.

She struggled with injuries lately, most notably knee problems, and announced the end of her active career in a statement issued on Wednesday by the German gymnastics federation.

"I've often fought my way back after setbacks, but now I've realized that it's better to listen to my body," she said.

"I've had a wonderful career and I'm particularly proud of my success in Rio de Janeiro, but now I want to focus on other things. I will certainly stay involved in gymnastics, but only time will tell how and in what form."