German ministry satisfied with security measures after start of Euros

Police officers stand in front of the stadium while the fans arrive for the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Germany's interior ministry is overall satisfied with the start of Euro 2024 and its security measures, even though there were some incidents around the first seven matches.

"The security measures are working," ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall said on Monday.

He said there were a few incidents with violent fans, mostly notably a clash between England and Serbia supporters ahead of their match on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen.

Kall said that police stepped in swiftly to stop the altercation, largely because it was well-prepared for such incidents.

Kall reiterated that safeguarding the month-long tournament, which started on Friday, is a big challenge. He said that 22,000 federal police officers are on Euro duty every day, in addition to those from the states.