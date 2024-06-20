German minister works as volunteer at Euro 2024 match

Germany's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, sits as a volunteer during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a number of German politicians who watched Germany's Euro 2024 victory against Hungary from the VIP area in the Stuttgart stadium, while Labour Minister Hubertus Heil was also present - as a tournament volunteer.

Heil was on anti-doping duty at Wednesday's game, and in his role of chaperon accompanied one of the two German players selected for testing, according to a ministry spokeswoman. The name of the player was not revealed.

"Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who work behind the scenes to make the European Championships a wonderful football festival. It was an honour for me to be a volunteer in Stuttgart today," Heil said later on X.

"And congratulations to our national team!" he added in reference to Germany's 2-0 win which secured a last-16 berth for the team.