German minister meets football leaders after criticism on Nike deal

Robert Habeck, German Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at a press conference at the BETD. Hannes P Albert/dpa

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck met with leaders of the nation's football body DFB on Wednesday after criticing them for a switch of national teams kit providers from Adidas to Nike.

"Thank you DFB for the good exchange," Habeck said on Instagram alongside a photo of him in conversation with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and managing director Andreas Rettig.

Habeck was wearing the pink away shirt the German team will be using at this summer's European championships.

"The kick-off is in 65 days. I am looking forward to the Euros and the DFB team," he said.

The DFB announced last month that they would end the decades-long partnership with Germany-based Adidas in 2026 and switch to American brand Nike on a deal from 2027 until 2034.

Habeck had been among politicians to criticise the switch, naming the cooperation with Adidas "a piece of German identity" and adding: "I would have liked a bit more local patriotism."

Neuendorf said the statements made him "a little stunned" and like other DFB officials said that Nike's offer had been "far above" that from Adidas.

German business newspaper Handelsblatt, citing industry sources, said Nike will pay the cash-strapped DFB more than €100 million ($108 million) per year, double the €50 million a year the Adidas deal is reportedly worth.

The DFB said the decision was not easy but that it also funds its regional associations as well as amateur and women's football. The deal will improve its difficult financial situation, too.