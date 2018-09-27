German Márquez ties modern MLB strikeout record, sets Rockies mark in dominant pennant race outing

Every game for the Colorado Rockies is critical right now.

With the team wrapped up in a heated pennant race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher German Márquez brought his best stuff to the mound on Wednesday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

German Márquez tied an MLB strikeout record, set a separate Rockies record and helped his team pull even with the Dodgers in the process. (AP)

Márquez ties record for most strikeouts to start a game

Márquez got off to a scorching start, retiring the first eight batters he faced via strikeout. The feat tied a modern-day MLB record for strikeouts to start a game. Jim Deshaies (1986, Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) and Jacob deGrom (2014, New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins) are the only other two pitchers to achieve the feat since 1900.

Reuters reports that Mickey Welch set the all-time record of nine on Aug. 28, 1884 for the New York Gothams.

Márquez sets new season strikeout mark for Rockies

In the process, Márquez picked up his 215th strikeout of the season, setting a new record for the Rockies.

.@germanmarquez5 has faced 6 batters so far tonight. ALL have been retired via strikeout. He now has 216 K’s on the season. That is a new franchise record for the MOST K’s by a @Rockies pitcher in a single season. Ubaldo Jimenez with previous record (214). — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 27, 2018





Márquez’s big night pulls Rockies even in NL West

By the time the night was over, Márquez had tallied 11 strikeouts while allowing three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings of a 14-0 Rockies win.

Not too shabby.

Márquez improved to 14-10 on the season with a 3.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

Story Continues

With the win, the Rockies took a half-game lead over Dodgers for first place in the NL West after the Arizona Diamondbacks secured a 7-2 win over Los Angeles later in the night.

MLB video on Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Raiders player with rare brain disorder hospitalized

• MattHarvey has one team he won’t sign with

• Steelers legend to RB Bell: Fake injuries to stay healthy

• Pete Thamel: Meet the country’s most unconventional young coach

