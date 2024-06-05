German lineman commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have received a commitment from a class of 2024 prospect. David Hoffken is an offensive tackle from Kiel, Germany.

The Huskers became aware of the 6-7 257-pound Hoffken at a satellite camp in Houston, Texas. Sean Callahan (subscription required) from Husker Online reports that Hoffken committed to Nebraska on the spot after receiving an offer.

Hoffken will join a 2024 class that features offensive prospects Grant Brix, Gibson Pyle, Preston Taumua, Landen Davidson, and Jake Peters. The unit also added former Florida Gator and interior offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua.

German OL David Hoffken commits to the #Huskers👀 https://t.co/6CQa3C86hC — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) June 4, 2024

