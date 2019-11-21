German leads N. Illinois over W. Illinois 86-81

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) -- Eugene German had 26 points as Northern Illinois edged past Western Illinois 86-81 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Scott had 13 points for Northern Illinois (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Noah McCarty had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Kobe Webster had 26 points and seven assists for the Leathernecks who have now lost four consecutive games to start the season. Zion Young added 16 points and seven rebounds. James Claar had 10 points and three blocks.

Northern Illinois faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois looks for its first win of the season against Central Christian (MO) at home on Saturday.

