German golf great Langer to play last Masters in 2025

Bernhard Langer from Germany throws the club into the air at the last hole after the birdie during the men's final round of the Golf Senior Open championship. German golf great Bernhard Langer said on 10 April that he will play his last Masters in 2025. Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

German golf great Bernhard Langer said on Wednesday that he will play his last Masters in 2025.

The two-time Masters winner planned to celebrated his farewell from the sport at this year's tournament, which starts on Thursday.

However, he ruptured his left Achilles tendon in February and won't be able to compete at the Augusta National Golf Club in the United States

"I plan to play the Masters in 2025. I want to say a proper farewell to the Masters and enjoy the unique atmosphere one last time as a player," Langer said in a statement from his sponsor Mercedes Benz.

As a former Masters champion, he has a lifelong right to compete in the tournament.

Despite the injury, Langer will still attend the Masters this month. On Tuesday, he enjoyed the traditional Champions Dinner, which is hosted the previous year's winner.

This year, Jon Rahm invited guests to savour a menu of Basque delicacies ahead of the April 11-14 tournament.

Langer was one of the world's leading golfers throughout the 1980s and 1990s. In 1986, he became the sport's first number one ranked player