German goalkeeping prodigy clarifies his future amid Barcelona links

Earlier in the summer, Barcelona were linked with a move for Mio Backhaus, a goalkeeping prodigy stemming from the Werder Bremen youth academy.

Backhaus spent a season-long loan deal at Dutch outfit FC Volendam this past season. Despite conceding 79 goals in Eredivisie, the goalkeeper was rated highly for his performances throughout the course of the campaign.

Backhaus’ performances did not go unnoticed, with even Barcelona emerging as one of the admirers.

Backhaus on Barcelona links

In a recent media interaction, Mio Backhaus clarified his future amid speculation linking him with a move to Camp Nou.

“I have received an incredible number of WhatsApp and Instagram messages, to be honest, these rumours are always good, however, my interest is focused exclusively on Werder Bremen,” Backhaus said (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

What’s next for Mio Backhaus? (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images for DFB)

Backhaus’ statement appears to suggest he has no desire to leave Germany at this moment. The goalkeeper, after all, is expected to return to Werder Bremen this summer after an impressive loan spell in Eredivisie.

Can Backhaus make a breakthrough in the Bundesliga?

Backhaus’ decision to remain at Werder Bremen despite interest from Barcelona appears to be quite a calculated one.

Bremen, after all, are all set to offload second-choice goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of the month. Not to mention, third-choice Dudu is also set to leave the club this summer.

This should leave Bremen with Michael Zetterer as the only goalkeeper in the senior team, thus giving Backhaus an excellent opportunity to fight for his place next season.

Barcelona, therefore, would be wise to continue monitoring the progress of Backhaus, as he eyes a Bundesliga breakthrough next season.