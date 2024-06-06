German giants readying first offer for £35m rated Chelsea star

Borussia Dortmund’s first bid for Ian Maatsen will be around £25m according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they look to make his loan move permanent.

Maatsen returned to Chelsea last summer following a successful loan spell with Burnley and impressed in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Dutchman turned down a permanent move to Burnley to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, but opportunities were scarce and the 22-year started just one Premier League game in the first half of the season.

Dortmund’s first Maatsen offer set to be £25m

Maatsen was expected to be sold in January but ended up signing a contract extension with a £35m release clause inserted before joining Dortmund on loan.

The left back thrived for the Bundesliga outfit and quickly established himself as a key player under Edin Terzic, playing an important role as Dortmund surprisingly made the Champions League final.

Given his performances it’s hardly surprising Dortmund want to make the move permanent and Romano has reported they are preparing their first offer.

🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund initial proposal for Ian Maatsen will be around €25m, in order to start talks with Chelsea. Release clause is £35m, clubs expected to discuss in the next days. Maatsen, BVB priority but they need different price or will consider alternatives. pic.twitter.com/4FGaP1Opvy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2024

He took to X.com and said:

“Borussia Dortmund initial proposal for Ian Maatsen will be around £25m, in order to start talks with Chelsea.

“Release clause is £35m, clubs expected to discuss in the next days.

“Maatsen, BVB priority but they need different price or will consider alternatives.”

Starting the bidding at £10m below the release clause isn’t going to go down well, and Chelsea will be intent on getting the full £35m for Maatsen.

It’s not just Dortmund who are interested in Maatsen and recent reports have suggested Bayern Munich could enter the race given the doubts surrounding the future of Alphonso Davies who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

It’s vital Chelsea don’t accept anything less than the release clause with potential suitors aware of the price, and Dortmund know if they want Maatsen they will have to pay up.