German football body director praises Nagelsmann for Euros display

Andreas Rettig, DFB Managing Director Sport, gives a statement during a get-together. Federico Gambarini/dpa

German Football Federation (DFB) managing director Andreas Rettig said that Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann deserves "the biggest share of credit for the team's performance so far" at the home Euro 2024.

"You have to start with him. Julian Nagelsmann has made brave, good decisions," Rettig told the Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday.

"He has assigned everyone a role that the player has to fulfil. Everyone knows what they have to do - on the pitch, but also off the pitch. I think a team realizes that. They have a sense of direction and that also brings them together."

Germany qualified to the Euro 2024 last 16 after two wins in the first two group games and were crowned Group A winners after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday.

"The fact that we qualified already after two games is a statement. But you saw against Switzerland that it's not easy to stand up against a team like that," Rettig said.

The DFB official is also delighted with the atmosphere in the host country.

"We sense that a positive spirit is being conveyed - even outside the training camp. And in these gloomy times, we are happy to hear good and positive news. We should nurture this delicate plant of optimism," he said.