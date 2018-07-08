German fans are being blamed for empty seats at England’s win over Sweden

A Germany fan sits dejected in the stands after his team lose the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. South Korea won the match 2-0. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

England met Sweden in an oddly subdued game, with many of the stadium’s seats left free despite the importance of the World Cup quarter final, and Germany may be to blame.

One report suggests that Germany fans had bought tickets to the game anticipating that they would be the side getting through to the match.

Given Germany suffered a shock group stage exit, that meant that disappointed fans decided not to attend the game, and sent some of their tickets back to FIFA – apparently around 10,000.



England’s FA sold 2,500 of their allocation, which meant that some tickets were going as cheap as £30

Germany had been one of the favourites of the tournament, along with France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina, with only France remaining.

Defeats to Mexico and South Korea bookended a remarkable 1-1 draw against Sweden, but it wasn’t enough to get them through to the knockout rounds.

It remains to be seen if the German fans have returned more fans for the next round, and perhaps even the final.