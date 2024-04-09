German fan alliance: Title for Leverkusen will leave 'bitter taste'

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after Wirtz scored his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

The German fan alliance Unsere Kurve will recognize Bayer Leverkusen's achievment to end Bayern Munich's reign if they claim the Bundesliga title this season, but stressed it will leave a "bitter taste."

"Bayer Leverkusen have had a marvellous season. It's right to recognize this achievement," the alliance told dpa when asked about their views on the potential title for Leverkusen.

The team led by Xabi Alonso can claim the league title at the weekend, putting an end to Bayern's run of 11 consecutive wins.

Unsere Kurve, however, said that neutral fans will be left with a "bitter taste" because of the "corresponding financial conditions, which are structurally different in Leverkusen due to the 50+1 exemption."

Germany's 50+1 rule means that clubs cannot be majority owned by one investor, but Leverkusen (owned by Bayer Pharmaceuticals) and VfL Wolfsburg (owned by Volkswagen) have exemptions from the rule, while RB Leipzig say they are not directly owned by Red Bull.

Unsere Kurve demanded the exemptions to be abolished. The large gap between Leverkusen and second-placed Bayern and third-placed VfB Stuttgart was also criticized.

"The gap of 16 points to the second and third-placed teams with six matches left to the end of the season, 23 points to the fourth and fifth-placed teams (Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund) and even 34 points to the sixth-placed team (Eintracht Frankfurt) show how extreme the performance gap has become," it said.

"The table will once again be a reflection of how broken the competition in the Bundesliga has become. The distribution of broadcasting income must be organized in a competitive manner."