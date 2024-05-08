German FA mulls allowing designated pyrotechnic area in stadiums

President of the German Football Association (DFB) Bernd Neuendorf takes part in a panel discussion at the industry conference SpoBis. Christian Charisius/dpa

The German Football Federation (DFB) is considering allowing pyrotechnics to be set off in a certain part of a stadium as increased punishments have so far failed to cut their usage.

German football fan culture is famous for its large scale use of flares or firecrackers but dozens of people have been injured by their use in recent years and games are routinely suspended because of too much smoke.

"We have now set up a stadium safety working group at the DFB because the burning of pyrotechnics has increased once again after the coronavirus pandemic and fines have gone up significantly," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Wednesday.

Allocating zones in stadiums where pyrotechnics can be let off safely is "certainly being discussed by the working group."

In principle though, fireworks are "dangerous and therefore prohibited," the 62-year-old added.

"The increasing number of pyrotechnic incidents also means a higher risk of injuries and burns, especially for spectators - including many children and young people - as well as players and referees.

"It is our responsibility to ensure a safe stadium experience for everyone."