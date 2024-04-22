German FA head: Nagelsmann deal brings 'necessary calm' before Euros

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann extending his contract until 2026 came at the perfect time as it brings certainty, German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said on Monday.

Nagelsmann took over in September after the sacking of Hansi Flick but initially was only on a contract until after June and July's home Euros. Amid interest from former club Bayern Munich and others, the 36-year-old decided on Friday to stay with Germany until at least the 2026 World Cup.

"This now offers a necessary calm. We don't have any personnel debates surrounding the important European Championship in our own country. That's what it's all about, focusing on the sporting side of things now," Neuendorf told reporters in Berlin as he awarded Bayern's female team the Sepp Herberger Award for social engagement.

March's convincing friendly victories against France and the Netherlands after years of woe have set up the Euros nicely, said Neuendorf.

"It's clear the two games...triggered something in the country and nothing is more successful than success," he added.

They gave many people confidence that we can do well at the tournament. I think you can feel that overall, that the anticipation has now increased significantly."