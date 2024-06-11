German cyclist Buchmann to have surgery after Tour de Suisse crash

German cyclist Emanuel Buchmann from Team Bora-Hansgrohe takes part in the "Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt" UCI World Tour Grand Prix of Frankfurt cycling race. Arne Dedert/dpa

German cyclist Emanuel Buchmann has to go surgery after suffering fractures in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, his team Bora-hansgrohe said early Tuesday.

"Examinations have revealed a broken collarbone & a broken hip. He‘ll need to undergo surgery for both injuries," the team said on platform X.

Buchmann, 31, sustained the injuries when he crashed shortly before the finish line of the second stage of the Tour de France tune-up on Monday.

It remains unclear when he can compete again.

Buchmann is at odds with his team after criticizing on social media not being picked for last month's Giro d'Italia. Team manager Ralph Denk has said that Buchmann will not ride for team beyond the season.