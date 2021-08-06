German cycling official banned from sport through end of year after making racist comment in Tokyo

The International Cycling Union banned German cycling federation director Patrick Moster from the sport through the end of the year after he made a racist remark during competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Moster was sent home from the Games early after he made a racist comment directed at a pair of riders from Algeria and Eritrea. He agreed to a ban from the sport through the end of the year, per The Associated Press, as his comments “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.”

Moster can resume his post on Jan. 1.

The 54-year-old apologized for his comments shortly after the men’s road time trial last month. He could be heard on live TV apparently attempting to motivate a German rider, who was chasing the pair of riders from Algeria and Eritrea. His comments stunned the announcers, and caused the German rider, Nikias Arndt, to distance himself and condemn Moster on social media.

“I am appalled by the incidents at today’s Olympic time trial and would like to distance myself clearly from the statements of the sporting director,” Arndt wrote on Twitter, in part. “Such words are not acceptable. The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness.”

Moster was suspended by the German team and sent home from the Games.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate," he said, via DW.com.

"I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn't want to offend anyone."

