German Bundesliga dozen in Austrian Euro 2024 squad

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick leads a training session, as part of preparation for the European Championship (EURO 2024). Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick announced his final Euro 2024 squad on Friday, with 12 of the 26 men playing at Bundesliga clubs in the tournament host country of Germany.

The dozen includes midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer and the RB Leipzig duo of Christoph Baumgartner and Nicolas Seiwald.

Rangnick dropped three players from his provisional list of 29: Tobias Lawal from Linzer ASK, Wolfsberg's Thierno Ballo, and Borussia Möchengladbach's Stefan Lainer, who had returned to action in January after undergoing lymphoma treatment.

"The decision was't easy for me. It is important for me to explain my reasons with all three in individual meetings," Rangnick said in a statement issued by the Austrian federation ÖFB.

Austria play a final tune-up match in Switzerland on Saturday before moving into their Euro base camp in Berlin on Wednesday.

Their first Euro match is on June 17 against top contenders France, with Poland and the Netherlands the other group stage opponents.